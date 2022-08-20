IFAD lauds SPPAP efforts for curbing poverty in Punjab

LAHORE:The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) lauded the efforts of the Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) and decision to replicating the interventions under SPPAP through the Punjab Poverty Alleviation Initiative (PPGI) covering additional 10 poorest districts in the province.

The efforts were appreciated by a delegation of the IFAD comprising three members - Ms Rehana Raza, newly appointed Regional Director, Asia & Pacific Region Mr Hubert Boirard, Country Director for Pakistan Mr Liam and Sr Portfolio Adviser during their meeting with Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chair discussed the recent visit of IFAD delegates in SPPAP in district Bhakkar and Layyah. He also stated that the project has resounding success with effective results. SPPAP is a well moving flagship project of P&D Board. The project has reached out about 271,556 poor households under all interventions. It is highly gender sensitive project and inclusion of poor women ensured by specifying women as either sole beneficiaries of an intervention or by specifying quotas for them. Overall, 75% beneficiaries are poor women.