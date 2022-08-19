Ex-minister granted bail in dancer’s murder case

MANSEHRA: Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench on Thursday granted bail to the former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain alias Iqbal, who was booked in the murder case of a woman dancer on August 12.

Justice Waqar Ahmad in his order directed Hussain to appear before the district and sessions judge Mansehra on August 25, otherwise his bail order issued by him would stand cancelled.

Ibrar Hussain, who was booked by the Mansehra police under sections 302/201/202/203/148 and 149 of Ppc, didn’t appear before the local court on August 17 after his transit bail by a local court in Peshawar earlier this week.

The city police had booked Iqbal Hussain and four other persons, including a woman, alleging that the former killed the dancer Kiran after she stopped him from groping her during the dance performance at the residence of a former tehsil councillor, Mohammad Jamshed, in Thakara area on August 12.

According to the FIR, the main accused after killing the dancer dumped her body in her car and parked it near her residence in Chiria Dee Takee (Noguazi) area.

The police had arrested Mohammad Jamshed and a woman, who had taken Kiran to the party just after the incident.