Renowned cartoonist Zaidi passes away

LAHORE: Renowned cartoonist and animator Irshad Haider Zaidi passed away here on Wednesday. Known to all as Zaidi, the cartoonist, he gave people a satirical, funny and thoughtful outlook towards political, social and personal issues.
Starting his work in the early ‘50’s with renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he created many forms of editorial cartoons drawing recognition and respect. Not known to sticking to the comfort zone, he embraced animations evolving from sketching newspaper cartoons, when Geo News started Animated Editorial Cartoons, the first in the country. The news channel for many years produced two of Zaidi’s famous characters Ool and Jalool, providing satirical comments on daily events to a larger TV audience. Zaidi’s cartoons have also been reproduced in book form “Zaidi kay Cartoons”, published by the GEO-Jang Group.
Zaidi’s son, while penning his reminiscences about his father, recalled his dedication to work, understanding and knowledge as an inspiration to follow. The creative artist, Irshad Haider Zaidi, who kept us happy with his wit and satire for nearly six decades, left behind wife Yasmin, daughter, four sons and seven grandchildren.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday welcomed Pak-Iran cooperation in the...
NEW YORK: China on Monday renewed its calls for the international community to engage with the Afghan Taliban one year...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for the second time in a month rescheduled the joint session...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel and Turkey announced the resumption of full diplomatic ties on Wednesday, following years of...
FAISALABAD: A local court has sent one of the six accused, Maham, to jail on judicial remand for torturing Khadija, a...
The ECP’s full bench would scrutinise the annual statements of assets submitted by PTI chairman Imran Khan
Comments