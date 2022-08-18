Renowned cartoonist Zaidi passes away

LAHORE: Renowned cartoonist and animator Irshad Haider Zaidi passed away here on Wednesday. Known to all as Zaidi, the cartoonist, he gave people a satirical, funny and thoughtful outlook towards political, social and personal issues.

Starting his work in the early ‘50’s with renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he created many forms of editorial cartoons drawing recognition and respect. Not known to sticking to the comfort zone, he embraced animations evolving from sketching newspaper cartoons, when Geo News started Animated Editorial Cartoons, the first in the country. The news channel for many years produced two of Zaidi’s famous characters Ool and Jalool, providing satirical comments on daily events to a larger TV audience. Zaidi’s cartoons have also been reproduced in book form “Zaidi kay Cartoons”, published by the GEO-Jang Group.

Zaidi’s son, while penning his reminiscences about his father, recalled his dedication to work, understanding and knowledge as an inspiration to follow. The creative artist, Irshad Haider Zaidi, who kept us happy with his wit and satire for nearly six decades, left behind wife Yasmin, daughter, four sons and seven grandchildren.