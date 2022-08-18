Cop with father shot dead

HARIPUR: A police constable and his father were shot dead in the jurisdiction of Khalabat Township Police Station, police said on Wednesday.
The Khalabat Township police said that Saqib Shah 30, a constable of Haripur police posted at the Hattar Police Station, had come to spend his weekly day-off with his father Sohbat Shah 62, also a retired cop, at his house in Mohallah Muslimabad, Khalabat Township.
On Tuesday night, according to police, Shehzad, son of Mukhtiyar from the same locality, was present with his friends in a grocery shop next to the house of Constable Saqib Shah, who asked him to avoid unnecessary gathering at the shop as the women from the locality could not enter the shop. The objection from the constable led to a scuffle between the two and Shehzad, according to police, in a fit of anger allegedly opened fire at Saqib Shah, injuring him critically while his father Sohbat Shah was hit as well.
PESHAWAR: Blood donation camp was held at the Thalassemia Center in Tehsil Hospital, Chota Lahor on Wednesday.The...
MINGORA: The ulema, elders, prominent political and social figures from Swat on Wednesday vowed to resist the...
MANSEHRA: District and Sessions judge Ziaur Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the judicial...
MANSEHRA: The traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was suspended again on Wednesday after flash...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Amir...
PESHAWAR: The general council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl would meet on August 20-21 here. The meeting would be held...
Comments