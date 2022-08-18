SSA receives 188 entries for national championship

KARACHI: The organisers of Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship have received 188 entries.

The entries are for the age categories of under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19. The total prize money of the event is Rs500,000.

According to the entry list, Ahmed Riyan Khalil from PAF and Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid are top seeds in the under-13 category. In the under-17 category, PAF’s Abdullah Nawaz and Punjab’s Moeenuddin are top seeds.

In the under-19 category, Punjab’s Mehmood Mehboob and Navy’s Anas Dilshad are top seeds.