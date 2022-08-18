No ‘I’ in team

Whilst the blame game continues, there seems to be little chance of negotiations between the PTI and the coalition government. Former PM Imran Khan has staunchly refused to entertain any discussions with the government whatsoever, making it hard to diffuse tensions and develop a consensus on national issues.

Pakistan is entangled in multiple crises with the economic stagnation being the worst. This scenario demands for politicians like Imran Khan to be a team player and help steer the country out of crisis.

Guldar Ali Khan

Zhob