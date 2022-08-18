No ‘I’ in team

Whilst the blame game continues, there seems to be little chance of negotiations between the PTI and the coalition government. Former PM Imran Khan has staunchly refused to entertain any discussions with the government whatsoever, making it hard to diffuse tensions and develop a consensus on national issues.
Pakistan is entangled in multiple crises with the economic stagnation being the worst. This scenario demands for politicians like Imran Khan to be a team player and help steer the country out of crisis.
Guldar Ali Khan
Zhob
On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that...
Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is...
This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour...
Even after 75 years of independence, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Among them, climate change is...
Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities...
I am unable to understand former PM Imran Khan’s ambiguous statement about “real freedom”. He claims that he...
