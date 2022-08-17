IHC larger bench to hear PTI’s plea in prohibited funding case

The Islamabad High Court building. File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal filed by the PTI Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub through his lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shahkhawar.

The ECP had issued a show-cause notice to the PTI declaring that the party had received the funds illegally.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it was an important and serious issue needing a larger bench to take up this case.



Anwar Mansoor, Advocate, prayed the court to stop the ECP from taking action against the party.

The court, however, decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter and adjourned further hearing till August 18.

It may be mentioned that the PTI had prayed the court to declare the ECP’s August 2 verdict illegal. It also prayed the court to terminate the show cause notice served to PTI for not declaring its 13 unknown accounts.

The petition requested the court to declare the fact finding report of the ECP as null and void.

The ECP in its notice had asked the party to explain as to why its prohibited funds should not be confiscated.