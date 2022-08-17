IHC larger bench to hear PTI’s plea in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.
Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal filed by the PTI Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub through his lawyers Anwar Mansoor Khan and Shahkhawar.
The ECP had issued a show-cause notice to the PTI declaring that the party had received the funds illegally.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it was an important and serious issue needing a larger bench to take up this case.
Anwar Mansoor, Advocate, prayed the court to stop the ECP from taking action against the party.
The court, however, decided to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter and adjourned further hearing till August 18.
It may be mentioned that the PTI had prayed the court to declare the ECP’s August 2 verdict illegal. It also prayed the court to terminate the show cause notice served to PTI for not declaring its 13 unknown accounts.
The petition requested the court to declare the fact finding report of the ECP as null and void.
The ECP in its notice had asked the party to explain as to why its prohibited funds should not be confiscated.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday dared PPP leader and...
ZURICH: FIFA has suspended India’s football association because of “undue influence from third parties,” amid...
LAHORE: The government of Pakistan has started implementation of one of the major requirements of the Financial Action...
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members did not attend the official...
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Scrutiny Committee constituted by secretary niterior was held on 27th July, 2022 to...
A currency dealer is counting Rs5,000 notes. — AFP/FileKARACHI: Given the rising trend of rupee against dollar and a...
Comments