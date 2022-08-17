H-8 college professors retire

Islamabad: Eminent educationists Inam Elahi, vice principal and Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Azhar Ali Abbasi Assistant Professor, Department of Botany of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

Inam Elahi joined the Federal Education department in January 1993 and rendered educational services for over 29 years in various colleges in Islamabad, while Azhar Ali Abbasi stayed in the education department for over 31 years.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the Federal Government Colleges commended the educational services of both the Professors. On behalf of the teaching community, the president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, Dr Rahima Rehman extended best wishes and congratulated them on the successful completion of their tenure.