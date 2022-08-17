LWMC starts cleaning operation

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on the instructions of chief minister Punjab, has started cleaning operation in the City.

LWMC officers, cleaning vehicles and workers were active in all the towns across the City. According to the LWMC spokesperson, more than 900 vehicles

of LWMC fleet were on cleaning operation in nine towns.

The company CEO Rafia Haider said that all measures were being taken to maintain the beauty of the city. In the last 24 hours, more than 6,400 tons of garbage was disposed of from the City.

Mechanical washing and sweeping work was also going on rapidly on the main roads and commercial markets followed by the containers clearance, plots clearance, manual sweeping and liming. Furthermore, all the temporary collection points were being cleared on a daily basis. She said that the instructions were issued to the town managers to monitor the ongoing cleaning operation and ensure 100 percent staff attendance. She added that all officials were constantly conducting field visits for best cleaning arrangements.