Scout Cadet College Batrasi excels

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi’s Principal Tauqeerul Islam has said cadets followed the legacy of their predecessors and shown outstanding results in the intermediate examinations.

“The cadets of this only Scout’s educational institution in the country have been giving outstanding results in matriculation and intermediate examinations from 2001 to 2022,” he told reporters in his office on Tuesday.

Tauqeerul Islam said that as many as 119 students appeared in the intermediate examinations and according to results announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad all were passed with prominent positions.

“As many as 98 students secured A+ and 18 secured A -grade which is a record in results announced by the Abbottabad board recently for the matriculation,” he added.

The principal said that cadets in ninth grade have also shown outstanding results. “This residential educational education institution has also been accommodating the children of expatriates Pakistanis settled around the world,” Islam maintained.