Arshad urges govt to support athletes

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace athlete Arshad Nadeem received a warm reception on his return after a successful campaign in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games where he bagged two gold medals in javelin throw within a week.

Arshad, who reached the Allama Iqbal International Aiport from Istanbul on Tuesday after competing in the Islamic Games, was given a zealous welcome by his fans, family and officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on his return to the country.

The 25-year-old athlete created history in the Commonwealth Games for Pakistan by winning gold medal in the javelin with his record throw of 90.18 meters. He also claimed gold in the Islamic Solidarity Game in Konyo, Turkey, last Friday.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, Pakistan Athletics Federation president Akram Sahi and Punjab Athletics President Salman Butt were among those who welcomed the star athlete.

Talking to media at the airport, Arshad urged the government to provide national players with world-class training facilities.

“I am grateful to my coaches and the federation who supported me. Despite injuries, I didn’t give up hope. It is my appeal to the government to give us international-level training and provide dedicated grounds for the athletes,” he said.

As soon as the national hero Arshad Nadeem came out, emotional scenes were seen at the airport. Arshad was embraced by General Sahi and coach Salman Butt and was visibly overwhelmed with joy. Arshad's father and brother were also there to welcome him. When Arshad came out of the airport, thousands of athletics fans were there to give him a warm welcome. “Long live Arshad Nadeem, long live Pakistan," the people chanted.

Sahi said Arshad's gold medals were the beginning and Pakistan athletics would achieve more success in the coming days.

Punjab Sports Minister on the occasion stated that Arshad had made the whole nation proud. “We will extend full support to the athletes in our country and build a world-class ground in Arshad Nadeem’s village in Mian Chanu,” he said.

Earlier, other Pakistani medalists who shone in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games were given a warm reception at Islamabad Airport upon their return to the country.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman welcomed the silver medalist of the Commonwealth Games Inam Butt and other top performers of the global event as they reached the country from the United Kingdom (UK).

DG PSB announced that a ceremony would be held in the honour of the athletes. “We say welcome to our national heroes,” he said.