Pakistan to feature in 12 Test series during next FTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be featuring in the twelve Test series (home and away) from 2023 to 2027 against the six top cricket-playing nations.

‘The News’ has learnt from the well-placed sources that the ICC has finalised Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the next four years starting from November 2023 according to which Pakistan will be seen playing against the best Test-playing nations barring India.

“Pakistan will be playing 12 home and away series starting from September 2023 till the end of 2027. The best cricket-playing nations will be seen in action against Pakistan. These series have nothing to do with the forthcoming cricketing season that has already got under way. Following the Asia Cup starting in the UAE from August 27, England will be reaching on September 15 for a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan. We have never hosted any country for such a number of T20 matches in one go. England will tour Pakistan twice in the season -- the second time for the Test series. Besides England, New Zealand and the West Indies are also touring Pakistan this season but the next FTP will start after the World Test Championship’s final to be held in July 2023,” an ICC source told ‘The News’.

Pakistan will also host two international limited-overs tri-series (T20 or ODI) during the forthcoming FTP.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that the idea of these two limited-overs series is the brainchild of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. He has been advocating for such a series for months now.

“The FTP will see Pakistan hosting two limited-overs series in a span of four years (2024-28). Two different sets of teams will be seen in action along with Pakistan in the doubleheader series. Say if South Africa and England would be there for the first, the next year will see Australia and Sri Lanka become part of the series.

Though the dates and the year will be announced later, it is believed that the series are to be held in 2024 and 2026-27. The ICC is expected to give thumbs up within a week’s time. Hosting such a series is all the more important considering the modern needs and requirements. Such a series is expected to draw a better return, on both crowd and sponsorship fronts,” the source added.

Pakistan has already been awarded hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“We have already won the Champions Trophy’s rights and are well on course to get the Junior World Cup and a major women’s event hosting rights during the next six years. So the two tri-series hosted by Pakistan will also help the country take big strides in confirming its status as one of leading hosts of cricket events.”

Pakistan is also expected to host around 29 Test matches during the four years of FTP starting from 2023-24. Some leading teams including England and Australia are expected to tour Pakistan again during these years. England are due to play the Test series in Pakistan at the start of 2023.

“Pakistan are to play a three-Test match series against Australia and England while a two-Test match series has been finalised against other nations during the next FTP,” the source added.