Eliminate dowry

Dowry, which is usually property or money, paid by the bride’s family to the groom, is a crime. Many people claim it is a gift.
However, it is just societal pressure and many girls are punished if they do not bring sufficient dowry. The unjust norm of dowry giving should be stopped completely as we should not judge a woman’s worth by the wealth of her parents.
Laiba Kausar
Lahore
Conducting research work is beneficial for developing countries as it helps in employment and enhances economic...
Loadshedding by KE during midnight has become a kind of chronic migraine for Karachiites. Loadshedding during daytime...
Anti-government slogans have created confusion in our state. In Pakistan, political parties that consider themselves...
Education is the driving force that has led countries towards progress. However, Pakistan lags behind in terms of...
Due to the political upheavals in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, causing the government to increase prices of...
To control the negative trade balance, our government needs to reduce imports and balance the federal budget. They...
Comments