Wednesday August 17, 2022
Eliminate dowry

August 17, 2022

Dowry, which is usually property or money, paid by the bride’s family to the groom, is a crime. Many people claim it is a gift.

However, it is just societal pressure and many girls are punished if they do not bring sufficient dowry. The unjust norm of dowry giving should be stopped completely as we should not judge a woman’s worth by the wealth of her parents.

Laiba Kausar

Lahore

