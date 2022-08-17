Shifting the blame

This refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s decadent elite’ (August 16, 2022) by Javid Husain. The writer explained how the elite of Pakistan have put it in a situation of turmoil. However, the elite may just be a few people out of Pakistan’s 220 million population, meaning that most people living in the country belong to either lower- and middle-class backgrounds.
Hence, blaming only the elite for Pakistan’s crises is unreasonable. Undoubtedly, Pakistan has mostly been ruled by the elite, but it is the job of the people to unite against nepotism and hierarchy so that the people of Pakistan together have a chance to fight against its troubles.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
