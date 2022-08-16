Indian plane lands in Karachi

KARACHI: An aeroplane from India landed at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, with a dozen passengers on board, sources told Geo News. The sources said that the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm. A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had just flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.
SUKKUR: Three people, including two women and a man, were killed over the Karo-Kari issue in districts Jacobabad and...
SUKKUR: As many as three people, including mother and daughter, drowned while five others rescued, when a boat...
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that former prime minister...
LAHORE: A significant flood warning for River Ravi has been issued following release of water by India from reservoir...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has adjourned the hearing of petitions against the delimitation of two national...
KARACHI: The official trailer of the epic action film, “The Legend of Maula jatt,” has been released, leaving the...
Comments