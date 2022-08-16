Indian plane lands in Karachi

KARACHI: An aeroplane from India landed at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, with a dozen passengers on board, sources told Geo News. The sources said that the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm. A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had just flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.