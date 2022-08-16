Rs150,000 Haj refund per head from tomorrow

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor. — @MuftishakoorJUI

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor has announced to start refunds of Rs5 billion to the pilgrims under Haj Support Programme from Wednesday till the end of this month.

The religious affair minister told in a media briefing on Monday that Rs150,000 would be refunded to every pilgrim, who performed Haj this year under government’s scheme, saying that the information about the refund would individually be sent to the pilgrims on their mobile phone numbers through short service message.

He advised the pilgrims to contact their concerned bank branch within the stipulated time to collect their refunds along with the message received from the ministry, original CNIC, passport, and deposit slip to the bank to collect money. It is pertinent to mention that only designated banks are bound to refund the amount.

Mufti Shakoor said the government had provided the best facilities to Haj pilgrims, saying that the air conditioned accommodations in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, while three time meal, and transportation facilities were provided to the pilgrims. He said 15,000 Hujjaj were sent directly for Haj from Islamabad under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project.