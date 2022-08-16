PIMS team serving patients in flood-hit areas

Islamabad: A team of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has been serving people in the flood affected areas in Balochistan and it has examined well over 1,600 patients in the last one week in different union councils of District Lasbela.

The Chief Executive of PIMS Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj informed ‘The News’ on Monday that the team of doctors was constituted within hours and was deployed within a day to help the sick patients of all age groups in the flood-hit areas.

The PIMS hospital team under the directions of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination arranged medical camps in the union councils of Lakra, Uthal, Bela, Tayaro, Gaddani, Sonmiani, Hindu Mohallah, Winder, Dam in District Lasbela, Balochistan.

He said the federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel visited the PIMS supported medical camps on Saturday and applauded the hard work and help provided by the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in the flood affected areas.