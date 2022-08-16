Labourers celebrate I-Day

LAHORE:Labourers have celebrated Independence Day across the country with national zeal under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC). In this connection a big meeting was organised at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore, where a large number of workers and trade union leaders were present. The speakers paid tributes to the sacrifices of those who struggled for the independence of Pakistan. Addressing the meeting, APWC secretary general Khurshid Ahmad stressed the need of handling inflation, unemployment, poverty and widening gap between the rich and the poor in society to achieve self-reliance and abolish feudalism.