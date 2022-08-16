Religious scholars’ role sought in polio eradication

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali has hailed efforts of religious scholars in polio eradication and said ulema have played a key role in dispelling misconceptions.

The EOC coordinator who is leading the polio eradication programme in Punjab was addressing a meeting of religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought here Monday. The conference was organised by Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat, a religious organisation working to promote religious harmony, in connection with the National Immunisation Days (NIDs) starting from August 22.

“The campaign will help in building immunity among children and help them to fight the virus”, said the head of polio programme in Punjab. “This campaign is being held in the midst of monsoon.

Heavy rains have displaced large number of families. Reaching children in the areas hit by floods and during rains will be very challenging. But the health department and polio teams

have taken this responsibility as a challenge to protect children from lifelong disability”, added Ms Ramallah.

“Ulema have always played a major role in sensitising parents about the benefits of vaccination. The government expects of the ulema to continue sensitising parents about the need to vaccinate children in every polio eradication campaign”, stressed the EOC coordinator. “No child should miss polio drops especially in remote areas where probability of a child missing polio drops is high”, observed Ms Ramallah.

During the workshop, ulema belonging to various schools of thought pledged to support polio eradication efforts. All scholars hailed efforts of polio teams and said the noble cause rendered by the polio teams was reflective of the true teachings of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, the chairperson of the Tanzeem called for upholding the rights of children as envisaged in Islam. Muhammad Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi said that polio teams go door to door to ensure that all children get the polio vaccine and safety from the virus. Quoting a hadith Allama Qari Bilal said that best among Muslims is the one who helps others.

“Polio teams deliver vaccine at every household. Parents must support the teams”, added Allama Bilal. Allama Hafiz Muhammad Zikria backed polio eradication efforts saying although Punjab is doing fairly well but “we cannot afford to be complacent yet until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan as well as Afghanistan”. Dr Abu Bakar Siddique, the district health officer, responded to the queries of ulema attending the conference.