Safeguarding CPEC

Balochistan is an important strategic hub for Pakistan as it is home to Gwadar Port and many CPEC projects. To make CPEC a success we must take protective measures against the kind of severe flooding we have seen in Balochistan this year.

Dams and reservoirs should be made to this end. It may even be possible to secure Chinese cooperation for such endeavours as they too will be keen to safeguard their investments.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi