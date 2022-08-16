STBB slammed over unavailability of textbooks

Teachers, students and parents are facing problems because of the unavailability of textbooks in the market, read a statement issued by the Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Monday.

The SPLA slammed the Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) for its “incompetence”, saying that even though the academic year has already started, textbooks are unavailable at bookshops. They said the first-year course has been revised, but except Urdu, no other subject book is available.

They pointed out that this might be a unique example of its kind in the world where the students and teachers are in class but there are no books. They criticised the STBB because it could not fulfil the purpose for which it was created.

They demanded that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah take strict action against those responsible for the crisis.