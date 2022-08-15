Saudi Arabia allows Umrah to all visa-holders

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Saturday it had made it possible for holders of all type of visas and those coming from all countries for the purpose of tourism and visits to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom.
The ministry stated that those who qualify to perform Umrah also include holders of US, UK and Schengen visas, foreign media reported. The move aims to enrich the cultural and religious experience of Umrah performers in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The “Maqam” platform, in cooperation with a number of approved tourism companies and agencies, gives the possibility to obtain an Umrah visa for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, and choosing the package of services available on one of the approved electronic platforms.
