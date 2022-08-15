Independence Movement leaders praised

LAHORE:Lahore Police celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great patriotic zeal. CCPO Lahore hoisted the Pakistani flag at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh arena during a graceful ceremony. National anthem was recited by the participants on this occasion and homage was paid to the great sacrifices of Independence Movement leaders, national heroes who laid their lives and properties in the struggle of independence and a separate homeland.

Railways Police Lines: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Railways Police Lines, here, with the IG of Pakistan Railways Police as the chief guest. A smartly turned-out contingent of Railways police presented the Guard of Honour.