Fleeing ‘robber’ killed in shootout

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter while he was trying to flee after injuring a citizen for resisting a mugging bid in Orangi on Saturday night.

Two suspects riding a motorcycle shot and seriously injured a citizen, Nawaz Khan, son of Sarfaraz Khan, for resisting a mugging attempt on Bukhari Road. However, patrolling police personnel reached the scene while the suspects were trying to flee. The police tried to intercept them, but the suspects opened fire. The police fired back, killing one of the suspects on the spot. The killed robber was identified as Naik Zada, son of Ahmed Zada. His companion managed to flee.