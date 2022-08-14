BISE Swat SSC results

MINGORA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat also announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations on Saturday.

According to the results, Manal Inam and Sayyar Ahmad secured the first position in the board by securing 1080 marks. Hizbullah got second position by getting 1079 marks. Syed Nauman Iqbal and Naveed Hussain bagged 1078 marks and came third.

About 39136 students had appeared in the examination out of whom 35725 were declared successful.