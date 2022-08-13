Dozens of cattle die of LSD in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Dozens of cattle have died and hundreds have been affected by the lumpy skin disease while the free vaccines provided by the government are also being sold to the farmers, local sources said.

Local farmers said that many cattle have perished due to the disease in Ambar, Danishkol, Uthmanzai, Halimzai, Ghallanai, Khwezai and Baizai areas.

The disease has also severely affected the livelihood of many families who sell milk and cattle in the region. While there have been state-run veterinary centres, many of their staffers have opened their private vet clinics to mint money.