Three suspects of double murder arrested

LAHORE:Investigation police Friday arrested three suspects involved in double murder and injuring four at a fast food restaurant in Baghbanpura. The arrested suspects were identified as Mustafa, Hero Gujjar and Tahir Gujjar. They had been nominated in the FIR as well identified by police through CCTV footage.

According to an FIR registered by Mohsin Raza Bhatti, a resident of Thokar Niaz Beg and a driver by profession, his brother Hassan Raza worked as Bar-B Q expert at a fast food hotel situated near Wara Chungi Stop, GT Road owned by Mian Rasool Abdul Razzaq. Mohsin stated that he was visiting his brother and were busy in conversation with the hotel owner at around 08.30pm when seven to eight suspects riding bikes approached and resorted to straight firing at the people present at the hotel. The firing was so intense that the vehicles on the GT Road were stopped and the panic spread among the people. A bullet hit his brother at back and he fell down while another bullet hit the neck of a worker identified as Imran, a resident of Depalpur, Okara, who died on the spot.

Three other workers identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman, a resident of Baghbanpura, Ejaz Hussain, a resident of Sahiwal and Shoaib Jameel of Vehari and a passerby identified as Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Baghbanpura received serious bullet injuries.

They were taking his brother to hospital but he could not survive. He also said that the firing incident was provoked on the whim of Ibrar Gujjar, a resident of Bando Gujjran and the suspects involved were named as Mustafa Azam, Tahir Saeed Gujjar, Zain Javed, Hero Gujjar, Amir Mochi, Yaseen Gujjar and two unidentified by the hotel owner Mian Rasool. According to Mian Rasool, they had a fight with the suspects few days back but a reconciliation had been reached among them. However, they still had a grudge and attacked the hotel.