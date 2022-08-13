Woman SIs made investigation incharges

LAHORE:Following the vision of IG, six women have been appointed as incharge investigations in the police stations in City by SSP Investigations Imran Kishwar.

As per the orders issued by Kishwar on Friday, woman inspector Farhat has been appointed as II Wahdat Colony, lady sub-inspector (SI) Sadaf Rasheed as II (incharge investigation) Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, SI Ambreen Rehman as II Defence-A, SI Sonia Liaqat as II Race Course, SI Sumera Nazir as II Model Town and SI Shazia Kausar as II Akbari Gate.

BIKE THIEVES ARRESTED: Lorry Ada police have arrested three members of a bike thief gang on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Zeeshan, Qadeer and Zubair. Police also recovered two bikes and illegal weapons from their custody.