Cricket team reaches Rotterdam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team reached The Netherlands to play three-match ODI series being played for the next year's World Cup’s qualification.

The team reached Amsterdam late Friday afternoon and was heading to western Dutch city of Rotterdam where all three matches would be played. The first One-Day International against Holland will be played on August 26 followed by second on August 18 and third on August 21. Following an hour drive, the team reached Rotterdam and checked into the hotel.