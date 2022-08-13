Of our making

The excitement for Independence Day is next to non-existent this year. Instead, our screens are filled with wild-eyed politicians screaming against their opponents at the top of their lungs in the so-called peaceful marches and protests. Why? To save the country. From whom? Other monstrous politicians like themselves? Why do we need one monster to save us from another?

Witnessing this misery after being equipped with the knowledge of our past sacrifices makes me wonder, if we were eventually going to end up like this, were those sacrifices worth it? Earlier the villains were foreign occupiers, but now they are the ones we chose. Which one is worse?

Nadia Mehek

Lahore