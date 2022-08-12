Imran’s behaviour reflects disloyalty to nation: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) anti-state behaviour reflects ‘disloyalty’ of its party chief Imran Khan to the nation.

He said that the PTI leaders are habitual of maligning national institutes for personal gains. Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran Khan in person and his party leaders have indulged in targeting and pressurising the national institutions to get favourable decisions.

“They [PTI leaders] are uttering derogatory remarks and spreading hateful content among the masses through social media teams against the Pakistan Army, which is the safeguard of the country,” he said.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s speech Khan, he said it was totally disappointing and misleading. He said Imran, instead of giving message of hope to the people before two days of the 75th Independence Day, continued criticising the national institutions.

He said people are expecting that the PTI chief would tender an apology or disown the irresponsible statements of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, but he did not utter a single word in that regard.

Musadik asked Imran to explain his relations with Abraaj Group’s founder and CEO Arif Masood Naqvi and another business tycoon who were involved in financial corruption. Imran should tell the people how Arif Naqvi had robbed off $100 million by fooling the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, he remarked. He said Arif Masood Naqvi would be sentenced to 290-year imprisonment in the UK for money laundering.

Imran Khan, during his regime, waived Rs250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project which would have benefited Karachiites. “Asad Umar dictated the decision in CCOE and the members present on the occasion resisted to circumvent the decision as K-Electric has to do the investment pledged 20 years back.

The Dattang project was in its final stages and the Rs250 billion investment was turned down for just 2-3 billion pounds,” he maintained. The minister urged the PTI leadership not to criticise national institution which are already paying heavy price for the national security. To a query, he said the government is making all-out efforts to overcome energy shortage in the country.