 
close
Friday August 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Accidents

By Our Correspondent
August 12, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,022 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,054 were injured.

Comments