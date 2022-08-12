Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce

LOS ANGELES: Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall have finalized their divorce after six years of marriage, Hall´s lawyer said on Thursday.

It is the fourth divorce for the 91-year-old Murdoch, who married Hall, 66, in London in March 2016. "Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce," attorney Judy Poller told AFP. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future." The Australian Murdoch, who owns many of the world´s most famous newspapers, is worth more than $17 billion, according to Forbes.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement, and The New York Times reported in June that the separation is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses Murdoch holds stakes in, which include the parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. His powerful global media empire also includes the New York Post, The Times of London and British tabloid The Sun. Murdoch´s first wife was Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.