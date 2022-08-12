Swiatek sails through as Gauff survives

TORONTO: Coco Gauff overcame 13 double-faults on Wednesday as she battled past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and into the third round of the WTA Toronto Masters, where top-ranked Iga Swiatek sailed through.
Gauff, the US teenager who fell to Swiatek in the French Open final this year, held on to beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3).
Gauff lost out on four chances to close out a straight-sets victory as a quartet of match points came and went.
Rybakina, aided by Gauff’s service struggles, had looked as if she might pull off another marathon victory. She had needed three hours to get past Marie Bouzkova in the first round. But Gauff finally prevailed, 70 minutes after her first opportunities, claiming victory on her fifth match point.
MONTREAL: Nick Kyrgios rallied to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday as...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Bilal will fight for the bronze medal in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games wrestling...
WASHINGTON: Controversy swirling over the upstart LIV Golf series got “a little more personal” when 11 LIV rebels...
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday ordered all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to cancel an endorsement deal with...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the US Open on Wednesday by announcing he will play in next...
MUNICH: Germany’s world number two Alexander Zverev says he is facing a battle to be fit for the US Open following...
Comments