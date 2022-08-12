Bilal to wrestle for bronze

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Bilal (61kg) will fight for the bronze medal in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games wrestling competition after his easy win in a rapid contest against an Afghan national.

Shajar Abbas finished 5th in the 200m sprint of the track and field event where he clocked 20.68 in the final. The gold went to Cameroon’s Esene Emmanual with a time of 20.16. Morocco’s Chakar took silver while bronze was won by Ebrahima Camara (Gambia).

In volleyball, Iran defeated Pakistan in straight games despite some entertaining display by the Greenshirts.

Iran won 25-18, 28-26 and 25-18 to put curtains on Pakistan's chances.

Earlier, Turkey defeated Pakistan in three extended games in the opening round match.

The taekwondo team continued to disappoint as Mazhar Abbas failed to make it to the semifinals in 80kg competition. He was beaten by Turkey’s Kartal Hassyain.

In the trap rifle shooting competition, Farrukh Nadeem (14th), Zafarul Haq (29th) and Aminullah (27th) failed to make any progress.