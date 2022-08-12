For Pakistan

Every August 14 Independence Day is celebrated with great zeal across Pakistan. It serves as a reminder of the untiring efforts and sacrifices of our founding fathers. Above all, it also helps us realize the value of being part of an independent and self-reliant nation.

Every citizen has a duty to not only celebrate Independence Day but to also make a firm resolve for the development, peace and prosperity of the country. Everyone must play their part in the progress and stability of Pakistan. It is the least that the sacrifices of our founder deserve.

M Aslam Nasar

Quetta