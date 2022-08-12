Indian army camp attacked in IIOJ&K

Indian soldiers are standing on road. —APP

SRINAGAR: Four Indian armed forces personnel and two fighters were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in Rajouri district.



Four army personnel and two fighters were killed after the fighters attacked an army camp in Darhal area, police said Thursday. This was the first major militant attack on an Indian Army facility in IIOJ&K since February 2018, when fighters attacked the Sunjwan camp in Jammu region.

Officials claimed that troops foiled a major attack at the army camp as the attackers were intercepted right at the fence of the camp. “Two fighters attacked the army camp at Pargal in upper reaches of Darhal amid heavy firing on sentry posts in the wee hours,” the officials said.

“The attackers managed to sneak into the camp and were on their way to army barracks when a quick reaction team of the army from inside the camp responded to the situation and engaged both the fighters outside the army barracks preventing their entry inside.”



The officials said that the army troops managed to engage the attackers outside the barracks while an intense operation between both the sides lasted for over three hours during which both the fighters were killed.

“During the exchange of firing, six army personnel including one major and one JCO received injuries. The JCO identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Lakshmanan D, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Nashant Malik succumbed to their injuries whereas the injured army major and two other personnel were removed from the site and shifted to Rajouri army hospital where they are under treatment,” the officials said.