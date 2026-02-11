Prince William 'worst nightmare' becomes reality

Andrew’s damaging behavior has left the monarchy vulnerable

A royal expert has claimed that Prince William, who issued a statement on Epstein scandal, has taken a big step to protect the monarchy.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said William’s "worst nightmare" has become a reality as former Duke of York Andrew’s damaging behavior has left the monarchy vulnerable and fueled public mistrust.

She said, "If it were up to Prince William, he would have dealt with the Andrew fallout a long time ago.

"He is furious with the negative impact on the royal family’s standing due to his uncle Andrew’s despicable behavior. He has no allegiance to his uncle."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the media outlet the Prince of Wales sees silence as a serious threat to the monarchy and is ready to shatter the "never complain, never explain" tradition.

Hilary said, "Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernizing the monarchy by clarifying their position — which is with the victims.”

"This demonstrates William’s moral authority. We can expect that he will not do anything to defend his despicable uncle."

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s spokesperson released a statement on Epstein scandal, surrounding Andrew.

The representative said, "I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations, and their thoughts remain focused on the victims."