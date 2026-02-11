Thai school shooting: Gunman opened fire at school in southern Thailand holding teachers, students hostage

Thailand: Gunman opened fired at school in southern Thailand holding teachers and students hostage

According to Thai provincial sources, an unknown gunman stormed a school in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Wednesday evening, holding teachers and students hostage.

As per sources, he was holding an unknown number of students and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand's Songkhla on Wednesday, February 12, 2026.

Earlier reports indicated that one of the teachers was reportedly shot as police surrounded the site; the rest of the information regarding casualties is yet to be disclosed.

The Mae Taptim Yala Foundation reported on its Facebook page at 4.59pm (local time) that Patong Prathan Khiriwat School in tambon Patong was stormed by armed gunmen, who opened fire.

The foundation further informed that the injured teacher was rushed to the hospital and police were dispatched to surround the school.

Moreover, the police said the gunmen entered the school as classes were about to end for the day.

The officials said the assailants were holding some teachers and students hostage and that many frightened students were still trapped inside the building.

Furthermore, Hat Yai police assembled a special forces team to cordon off the school in an effort to bring the situation under control.

Rescuers were also sent to evacuate as many students and others as possible from the school.

Police said they were coordinating with district, tambon, and village chiefs to negotiate with the gunmen.

But as per officials, the situation remained unresolved.

Additionally, the public is asked to avoid routes in front of the school and nearby areas for safety and to follow updates only from government agencies or other reliable sources.