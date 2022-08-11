Spain’s air conditioning curbs come into force

MADRID: New Spanish energy-saving rules that limit air-conditioning use in public spaces came into force on Wednesday despite soaring temperatures as part of an EU-wide effort to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

Under the government decree, air conditioning must be turned down and set at no lower than 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) during the warmest months of the year, in rules affecting everything from public transport to shops, offices, theatres and cinemas.

The legislation also affects heating in winter, when temperatures can be set no higher than 19C. "The plan’s aim is to save gas for the winter in case (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decides to cut off gas supplies to Europe as a result of sanctions," said Joan Groizard, head of the Energy Savings and Diversification Institute at Spain’s ecology ministry.