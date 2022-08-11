PSX launches property category

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday formally launched ‘property’ sector for non-REIT real estate related listed companies.
The addition of property sector has increased the number of sectors on PSX to 36. “The addition takes PSX closer to a better and improved reflection of the economy in the composition of listed companies,” the bourse said in a statement. “This is an attempt to distinctly represent the important element of real estate and construction in PSX.”
