PSX launches property category

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday formally launched ‘property’ sector for non-REIT real estate related listed companies.

The addition of property sector has increased the number of sectors on PSX to 36. “The addition takes PSX closer to a better and improved reflection of the economy in the composition of listed companies,” the bourse said in a statement. “This is an attempt to distinctly represent the important element of real estate and construction in PSX.”