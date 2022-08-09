Opposition leader asks Imran to quit as party chief

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz. —File Photo

FAISALABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz on Monday said Imran Khan is a big ‘fitna’ (evil) who is out to annihilate the country.

Talking to media persons at his residence, he said that a false case against Rana Sanaullah Khan was constituted at the behest of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan should resign for receiving funding from India and Israel. Akbar S Babar should be appointed PTI chairman as Imran Khan is a liar and fraudster,” he maintained.

He said people like Farah Gogi, Shahzad Akbar and others who committed corruption during Imran Khan regime and fled the country should be brought back. “Imran Khan is out to create chaos by misleading the young generation,” Raja Riaz said.

He said that he informed the government that Imran Khan had given a call for Azadi March on August 13 to save his corruption. “The entire nation stands with the armed forces. The PTI workers did heinous act on social media and I condemn strongly this act of PTI workers. Imran Khan may have lauded his workers on this act,” he said.

He disclosed that once he went to Banigala to meet Imran Khan after election and Imran Khan inquired him how Rana Sanaullah succeeded in the polls. He quoted Imran as saying that he will do something.

Raja Riaz said when false case of drugs was registered against Rana Sanaullah, he came to know that it was registered at the behest of Imran Khan. He said that he informed Imran Khan about corruption in Punjab as Usman Buzdar was minting money from posting and transfers but Imran Khan asked him to give proof.