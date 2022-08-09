PTI changes Aug 13 rally venue to Lahore

PTI supporters gathered during a rally. —PTI Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday changed the venue of August 13 rally and decided to hold the power show in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

The decision was taken at the party’s political committee meeting held here with former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in the chair. During the meeting, it was decided that August 13 rally will be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad. Sources privy to the development said that the rally will be held in Hockey Ground, Lahore.

On Sunday, the PTI chairman in his meeting with party leader and legal expert Dr Babar Awan in Banigala said that it has become sure that elections will be held early. Both the leaders discussed political and legal matters in the meeting.

Consultations were held related to the PTI power show on August 13. Babar Awan also apprised the PTI chairman of ongoing legal issues. On this occasion, the former premier said with the PTI power show on August 13, there will be beginning of the revolution. The people will not back out from the demand for clean and transparent elections, he said.



Babar Awan said that the defeated group in the political field is running away from the election. Fake cases and false investigations will not become public narrative, he added. Awan went on to claim that now PTI will get two-third majority in the general elections.