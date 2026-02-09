Prince William meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Prince William undertook a private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the Prince of Wales arrived on a three-day official visit to the country.

Sharing William's photos with the Saudi Crown Prince, Kensington palace said, "At-Turaif stands as an example of Najdi architecture that flourished in the 18th century, bringing together elegant design with structures built to last."

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prince of Wales was be welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

William is undertaking the visit on behalf of the British government to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia.

The royal's visit follows a 2025 trip to Saudi by Britain's finance minister, which London said had unlocked trade and investment agreements worth 6.4 billion pounds ($8.71 billion).

During his trip, William will take part in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programmes, his office Kensington Palace said on Monday.

This is not William's first meeting with the crown prince. In March 2018, he and his father, then-Prince Charles, hosted bin Salman for a dinner at Clarence House in London, on the same day the late Queen Elizabeth held a separate lunch with the Saudi royal.

During his visit to Saudi, William, King Charles' eldest son, is also expected to meet young Saudis, learn about the country's plans for sustainability and urban development, and visit projects linked to women's sport, e-sports, conservation and cultural cooperation, the palace said.