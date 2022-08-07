PTI public meeting on August 13: Farrukh Habib

PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public meeting here at the Parade Ground on August 13 to show public power.

PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib wrote this on his Twitter account. Party workers will mark the Independence Day celebrations also at the same venue.

The date has been announced a day after the Political Committee of the party in its meeting decided to give an ultimatum to the coalition government to announce the election date within 30 days.

Interestingly, the same day, two other important developments took place — the Election Commission issued the schedule for by-election on nine NA seats that fell vacant after resignation of PTI members were accepted and they were de-notified. Polling for these constituencies is fixed for September 25.

It was announced PTI Chairman Imran Khan will contest from all these constituencies to set a unique electoral record. However, within hours, the party changed its strategy and the PTI approached the Islamabad High Court and challenged the Election Commission’s by-poll schedule.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry directed the PTI activists to get ready for the final phase as PTI Chairman Imran Khan would announce the future strategy during August 13 rally at the Parade Ground.