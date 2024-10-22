Lady Gaga to release 'Disease' her first single from upcoming album

Lady Gaga to spread her musical fever with latest single 'Disease'

Lady Gaga isn’t letting the "Lady Gaga fever" die down as she gears up to release Disease, hot on the heels of her latest album, Harlequin.

According to Variety, the announcement came on Sunday, October 20, revealing that the first single from her upcoming seventh album will drop on October 25.

While A Star is Born actress has yet to make an official statement, her parent label, Universal Music, has posted pre-save links for Disease on a pop-up site connecting to Spotify and Apple Music.

Prior to this news, eagle-eyed fans speculated about the single’s title after noticing changes in the capitalisation of letters in some of her streaming songs. When rearranged, the first letters of seven songs spelled out "Disease."

Just hours before Universal’s pop-up site gained attention, the Bad Romance songstress shared a playlist on her Spotify that arranged the songs to spell out "Gaga Disease."

However, the announcement is not a complete shocker. Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, had previously hinted at an October release for the first single from her seventh album.

In September, Gaga, 38, posted an itinerary noting "XX October: LG7 first single" alongside key dates for her Joker: Folie à Deux press run.