Princess Kate makes emotional plea amid feud with Harry: 'Strengthen Bond'

Kate Middleton releases personal statement to strengthen bonds after Harry's plea

Princess Kate issued a personal statement about 'strengthing bond' after Prince Harry's offer of reconciliation to the royal family.

The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans by announcing a new project revolving around the power of 'Mother Nature.'

Notably, the first part of her series, Spring, released on the social media channels of Kensington Palace, features heartwarming moments from Prince William and Catherine's anniversary trip to the Isles of Mull and captivating shots of nature.

Kate Middleton narrated the three-minute-long video in which she emphasised the importance of finding peace in nature and nourishing bonds with other beings.

Princess Catherine marked this year's Mental Health Awareness Week by celebrating "humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit."

In a moving message, Kate shared that the Mother Nature series is a "reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience."

She said her project is a "tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other."

Kate made an emotional plea in her statement about connecting to nature, especially during challenging times of life like her cancer treatment.

It is also important to note that the Princess of Wales' latest update came after his brother-in-law, Harry expressed to reconcile with the royal family as he said that life is "precious" to hold grudges.