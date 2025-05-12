Princess Anne's son unveils major life update with Zara, Mike Tindall

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips stuns fans with his decision at big event

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has made a decisive move about his life amid his mother's unwavering support to strengthen King Charles III's reign.

Zara Tindal and Mike Tindall supported Phillips' decision as he put her girlfriend Harriet Sperling on an affectionate display at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

The couple, who have been dating since 2024, were spotted looking together at the prestigious equestrian event with other family members, fueling speculation about their future plans.

In new loved-up photos, the couple are seen enjoying each other's company in the sunshine. In one image, Harriet was seen giving Peter a soothing shoulder rub, showcasing their affection

Zara and her husband Mike were also in attendance at the family gathering, seemingly giving a nod to Phillips' girlfriend Harriet to marry into the family soon.

Princess Anne and her children are known for their love of equestrian events, with Zara herself being an accomplished horsewoman.

The 47-year-old looked dashing in blue jeans paired with a blush pink and navy check shirt.

Meanwhile, NHS nurse and writer put on a stylish display in a blue jumpsuit featuring a tie belt, frilled collar and flared trousers.

Harriet Sperling also accessorised with a quilted "Lottie" bag. She wore white trainers and a floral embroidered jacket. To elevate her looks, she wore stylish sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a floral necklace.

Peter and Harriet were first seen together in 2024, appearing to confirm their romance in May at the same event - the Badminton Horse Trials. Since then, the couple have attended numerous high-profile events together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Bahrain Grand Prix.