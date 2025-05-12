Jamie Lee Curtis shares valuable message for young working moms

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared valuable message for young working moms who are juggling motherhood and professional career.

Reflecting on her decades long career in Hollywood, the Freaky Friday star revealed what she would have done differently as a young mother in the acting career.

“I am a breadwinner, partial breadwinner in my family, but I also am ambitious and I can’t reconcile it,” said the 66-year-old actress while speaking on 60 Minutes interview over the weekend.

Reflecting on her career, Jamie stated, “I am not going to say a regret but something that I have to be able to look in the mirror and understand that it’s had an effect on my family.”

When journalist asked if she would change anything, the Borderlands actress revealed that she would say to her kids, “You know, Mommy has to go to work.”

However, what she didn’t say at the time to her kids is, “Mommy gets to go to work” because she “loves her work”.

“I always made work the bad thing, like I have to go… I have to leave,” continued the Knives Out actress.

Jamie suggested that young mothers should not feel bad to pursue their passion and to be ambitious.

The Last Showgirl actress noted, “If I could do it over, I would rephrase it and start to make it much more ownership.”

“I would say, ‘I am doing something that I love and it’s really because I also want to be here with you and make it much more communicative,” added Jamie.

Meanwhile, the actress shares two kids with husband of over 40 years Christopher Guest.