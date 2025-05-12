P. Diddy’s twin daughters pen emotional message day ahead of dad’s trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star Combs, reflected on "extremely difficult" ahead of opening statements on their daddy’s case.

On Sunday, May 11, only one day before Combs' trial would begin on May 12 following jury selection, his twin daughters took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to their mom, Kim Porter.

"Dear mommy, You were the best mommy anyone could’ve ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy," the sisters, born on December 21, 2006, began. "We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today."

"These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side," daughters of the disgraced music mogul continued. "We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies."

"We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud," the 18-year-old siblings vowed on Mother’s Day before wrapping up the heart-touching message with a dove and red heart emoji.

In addition to Jessie and D'Lila, Combs welcomed son Christian Combs, 27, with his late wife, Porter.

According to US Weekly, Diddy’s trial commenced on May 5, with the record producer pleading not guilty to all charges and denying all allegations against him.

For the unversed, Diddy is facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution charges and is currently held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.